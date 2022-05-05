Left Menu

Japan's Kishida says COVID countermeasures will be reviewed in June

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 19:54 IST
Japan's Kishida says COVID countermeasures will be reviewed in June
Japan will remain vigilant as it transitions out of the COVID-19 pandemic and related curbs, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, adding that some of the virus countermeasures will be reviewed in June.

"Complacency cannot be tolerated yet," said Kishida, speaking via a translator, during a visit to London.

"Around June we will review in a phased manner the COVID-19 countermeasures, including border measures to restore our normal lifestyle."

