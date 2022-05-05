Undertrial prisoner dies in Deoria district hospital

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Deoria district jail died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at the district hospital here, an official said.

The Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Kunwar Pankaj said Raju (42) was probably addicted to drinking which he was not getting in the jail and hence his health deteriorated.

As his condition become critical, the jail doctors referred him to the district hospital where he died during treatment, the ADM said.

He said the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

Raju, resident of Purwan Mehda village under Sadar Kotwali area, was arrested on May 1 with 600 grams of illegal ganja.

The police had registered a case against him under the NDPS Act and sent him to jail.

