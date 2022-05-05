Left Menu

Undertrial prisoner dies in Deoria district hospital

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 22:43 IST
Undertrial prisoner dies in Deoria district hospital
  • Country:
  • India

An undertrial prisoner lodged in Deoria district jail died on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at the district hospital here, an official said.

The Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Kunwar Pankaj said Raju (42) was probably addicted to drinking which he was not getting in the jail and hence his health deteriorated.

As his condition become critical, the jail doctors referred him to the district hospital where he died during treatment, the ADM said.

He said the cause of death would be known only after the post-mortem report is received.

Raju, resident of Purwan Mehda village under Sadar Kotwali area, was arrested on May 1 with 600 grams of illegal ganja.

The police had registered a case against him under the NDPS Act and sent him to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022