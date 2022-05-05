Left Menu

30 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 23:29 IST
30 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 30 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 20,18,441, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,202 as no fresh death due to the disease was reported from any part of the state.

At least 34 more people recuperated from the disease, taking total recoveries to 19,96,826, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 413 active cases.

As many as 25,091,872 clinical examinations have been conducted in Bengal so far, including 6,510 since Wednesday, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022