30 new COVID-19 cases in Bengal

West Bengal on Thursday recorded 30 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the tally to 20,18,441, the health department said in its bulletin.

The toll remained unchanged at 21,202 as no fresh death due to the disease was reported from any part of the state.

At least 34 more people recuperated from the disease, taking total recoveries to 19,96,826, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 413 active cases.

As many as 25,091,872 clinical examinations have been conducted in Bengal so far, including 6,510 since Wednesday, the bulletin added.

