Delhi reports 1,365 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 6.35 pc

Delhi reported 1,365 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the active caseload in the city to 5,746. There is a slight increase in COVID-19 cases compared to Wednesday when Delhi had seen 1,354 new COVID-19 cases.

The national capital witnessed a dip in the daily case positivity rate which now stands at 6.35 per cent against 7.64 per cent on Wednesday. Delhi government health bulletin said 1,472 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in to 18,57,846.

The death toll in the national capital remains at 26,177. A total of 21,501 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Under the vaccination drive in the city, 24,564 new beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID shots, taking the cumulative vaccine doses administered so far to 3,36,10,392. (ANI)

