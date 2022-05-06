Left Menu

87 fresh COVID-19 cases in Punjab, no fatality

The number of active cases is 72.No covid-related death was reported in the city and the toll currently stands at 1,165 .

Punjab on Thursday reported 87 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,59,832, according to a medical bulletin. No Covid-related death was reported in the state in the past 24 hours, it said. The death toll stands at 17,751. It includes three cases of death which were not reported earlier.

Among the fresh cases, Patiala registered a maximum 63 infections followed by six in Mohali and four in Bathinda.

There were 280 active cases in the state, it said.

Thirty-seven patients recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 7,41,801 in the state, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 16 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 92,113. The number of active cases is 72.

No covid-related death was reported in the city and the toll currently stands at 1,165 . PTI CHS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

