Almost three times as many people have died as a result of COVID-19 as official data show, according to a new World Health Organization (WHO) report, the most comprehensive look at the true global toll of the pandemic so far. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Spain received 4 million tourists in March, more than eight times as many as in the same month last year, after most pandemic-related restrictions were lifted, data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) showed on Thursday. * Members of the British royal family will stand in for Queen Elizabeth at the Buckingham Palace's traditional garden parties, which are returning this summer after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a two-year hiatus.

AMERICAS * As the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States nears the 1 million mark, members of the Native American tribe, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, are trying to cope with the devastation caused by the virus.

* U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said, adding that he was experiencing mild symptoms. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Beijing residents tentatively returned to work on Thursday after a muted five-day Labour Day holiday devoid of the usual trips across the country or lavish family dinners, as China pledged to fight any criticism of its uncompromising "zero-COVID" policy. * Beijing city still has scattered and hidden sources of COVID-19 infections "at the community level", and the transmission routes are yet to be blocked entirely, a city disease and control official said on Thursday.

* Japan will remain vigilant as it transitions out of the COVID-19 pandemic and related curbs, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday, adding that some of the virus countermeasures will be reviewed in June. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Aspen Pharmacare will switch about half of its COVID-19 vaccine production capacity onto other products if demand doesn't pick up within six weeks, its CEO warned, as South Africa's president and health officials urged more Africans to take up the shots. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The European Union's drug regulator said on Thursday it hoped to have vaccines adapted to address coronavirus variants, such as Omicron, approved by September. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* European businesses in China are increasingly looking to shift their investments to other markets due to the country's strict COVID-19 containment measures and supply chain disruptions, the European Chamber of Commerce in China said on Thursday. * Hong Kong's retail sales fell in March for a second consecutive month after the city imposed stringent restrictions to curb an outbreak of COVID-19 but the government expected the sector to draw support as cases decline and measures are eased.

* Royal Caribbean Group on Thursday flagged slow summer demand for European cruises due to the Ukraine crisis, after a dull first quarter as it reeled under a resurgence in COVID infections in some parts of the world. * The world's largest swimming pool maker Fluidra said demand driven by the coronavirus pandemic that helped it almost double its revenue in two years provided further support in the first quarter.

