U.S. FDA limits use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for adults

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare and potentially life-threatening side effect.

The agency said it limited the use of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate.

