U.S. FDA limits use of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for adults
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 02:31 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 02:31 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it was limiting the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to the risk of a rare and potentially life-threatening side effect.
The agency said it limited the use of the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom other authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines are not accessible or clinically appropriate.
