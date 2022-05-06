Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-related deaths for May 5, vs 13 a day earlier

China's eastern financial hub of Shanghai reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths for May 5, down from 13 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Friday.

The city reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 5, down from 4,390 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 245, down from 261 a day earlier, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)