Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-related deaths for May 5, vs 13 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-05-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 05:34 IST
Shanghai reports 12 new COVID-related deaths for May 5, vs 13 a day earlier
China's eastern financial hub of Shanghai reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths for May 5, down from 13 a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Friday.

The city reported 4,024 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 5, down from 4,390 a day earlier.

Confirmed symptomatic cases stood at 245, down from 261 a day earlier, it said.

