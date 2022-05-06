Beijing reports 55 new symptomatic COVID cases, 17 new asymptomatic cases for May 5
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-05-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 05:36 IST
- Country:
- China
Beijing reported 55 new symptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 5, up from 42 cases a day earlier, state television said on Friday.
China's capital also recorded 17 asymptomatic cases, versus eight a day earlier, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement