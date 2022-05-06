Left Menu

Some rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to Covid variants: Study

PTI | Boston | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:15 IST
Some rapid antigen tests may be less sensitive to Covid variants: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

While the rapid antigen tests remain a useful tool for the detection of COVID-19 infections, some of these diagnostic kits may be less sensitive to the variants of concern, according to a US study.

Scientists at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) in the US noted that the rapid tests were developed for use with the original SARS-CoV-2 viral strain that emerged late in 2019.

Since then, the virus has evolved countless times, and several viral variants of concern have emerged, including the highly infectious Delta and Omicron variants that swept across the world last summer and winter respectively.

In the study published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, the researchers used live virus culture to assess how well four rapid antigen tests are able to detect these COVID-19 variants of concern. ''Unlike the sensitive molecular tests that detect multiple SARS-CoV-2 genes, rapid antigen tests target a single viral protein,'' said study co-corresponding author James Kirby, director of the Clinical Microbiology Laboratory at BIDMC.

''As the pandemic continues, however, some hypothesize that the performance of available antigen test may vary among the COVID variants of concern,'' Kirby said in a statement.

Using three strains of cultured live virus, the team assessed differences in the limits of detection (LoD) -- the smallest amount of viral antigen detectable at 95 percent certainty -- of four commercially available rapid antigen tests; the Binax, CareStart, GenBody, and LumiraDx tests.

The researchers found that all four tests were as sensitive to the Omicron variant, if not more, as they were to the original SARS-CoV-2 viral strain, known as WA1.

However, three tests showed less sensitivity to the Delta strain, with only the CareStart demonstrating equal detection of all three strains, they said.

''We expect that the observed loss in Delta sensitivity could have resulted in a 20 percent or more loss of detection in potentially infectious individuals -- nevertheless, the most infectious individuals still should have been detected,'' said Kirby, also a professor of pathology at Harvard Medical School.

''However, our findings suggest that antigen test performance needs to be reevaluated for emerging variants to ensure they still meet the intended public health testing goals of the pandemic," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022