Fall in voluntary blood donation in Tripura

Today, 60 per cent of the states blood requirement is supplied through volunary blood donation camps due to efforts by all stakeholders, said Tripura State Blood Transfusion Council TSBTC member secretary Dr Biswajit Debbarma on Friday.The main reason behind the fall in voluntary blood donation, he said, was due to Covid pandemic and its negative impact on the people. We have already set up district level monitoring cells to address the problem, he added.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:55 IST
Blood collection through voluntary blood donation camps in Tripura has come down, an official said on Friday.

Blood collection through voluntary blood donation has started falling from the year 2020-to 21 as the state recorded 60.91 percent blood collection by blood donors out of total demand of 29,923 units, a health department official said.

Over 90 percent of the state's total blood requirements were met through blood donation camps from 2009-2010 to 2016-2017 FY and the state had recorded more than 95 percent blood from 2013-14 to 2015-16 FY, according to a report of Tripura State Blood Transfusion Council (TSBTC), a wing working under the health department.

From April 2021 to January 2022, voluntary blood collection has come down to 46 percent out of the total state's blood requirement of 25,214 blood units, according to an RTI reply sought by PTI.

The blood supply through voluntary blood donation, however, was 'quite' good in the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 compared with last year.

As many as 33,237 blood units collected from blood donation camps were given to the patients in the year 2019-20 of which around 75 percent of units were collected from voluntary blood donation camps, it said.

"The overall situation as far as voluntary blood collection is concerned has improved in the last two or three months. Today, 60 percent of the state's blood requirement is supplied through voluntary blood donation camps due to efforts by all stakeholders", said Tripura State Blood Transfusion Council (TSBTC) member secretary Dr. Biswajit Debbarma on Friday.

The main reason behind the fall in voluntary blood donation, he said, was due to the Covid pandemic and its negative impact on the people. "As the situation has improved, voluntary blood collection is improving across the state. We have already set up district-level monitoring cells to address the problem", he added.

