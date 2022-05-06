Left Menu

Nashik sees 1 COVID-19 case, 1 recovery; active tally now 7

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:09 IST
Nashik saw one case and one recovery on Friday, taking its COVID-19 tally to 4,76,060 and the number of people discharged so far to 4,67,154, an official said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 8,899, leaving the district with seven active cases, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

