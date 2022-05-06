Left Menu

Gujarat sees 14 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 118

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:17 IST
Gujarat sees 14 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 118
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 14 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 12,24,443, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,943, a health department official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 17 to touch 12,13,382, leaving the state with an active caseload of 118.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,443 new cases 14, deaths 10,943, discharged 12,13,382 active cases 118 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022