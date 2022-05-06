MP reports 34 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally stands at 210

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,634 on Friday after the detection of 34 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.4 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 37 to reach 10,30,689, leaving the state with 210 active cases, the official informed.

With 8,148 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,25,666, he added.

A government release said 11,79,75,322 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 24,431 on Friday.

