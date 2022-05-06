Left Menu

Maha records 205 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

The states recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.As many as 28,279 tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 8,03,25,414.

Updated: 06-05-2022 21:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus infections but zero pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845.

The state now has 1,109 active cases.

Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday. State capital Mumbai recorded 117 new cases on Friday.

This is the third consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality. Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87 per cent. The districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have zero active cases.

As many as 173 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11 per cent.

As many as 28,279 tests were conducted since Thursday evening, taking the tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state to 8,03,25,414. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 205; Fatality: zero; Active cases: 1,109; Tests conducted: 28,279.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

