PTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-05-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:57 IST
Chhattisgarh sees 9 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 42
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported nine COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 11,52,305, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.21 per cent, he added.

The recovery count was 11,38,229 after four people completed home isolation, leaving the state with 42 active cases, he said.

No new coronavirus case was reported in 21 districts, while 15 districts have no active case as on Friday, the official informed.

With 4,344 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,62,068, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,305, new cases 9, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,229, active cases 42, today tests 4,344, total tests 1,76,62,068.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

