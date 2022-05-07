Bengal logs 48 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

West Bengal on Friday recorded 48 fresh COVID-19 cases, 12 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,18 489, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

One more fatality due to the infection raised the toll to 21,203.

Thirty-eight people recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,96,864. West Bengal now has 422 active cases, the bulletin said. As many as 8,652 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate was 0.55 per cent, while the recovery ratio stood at 98.93 per cent, it added.

