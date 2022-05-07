Left Menu

Fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans after fortnight

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 07-05-2022 10:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 10:38 IST
Fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans after fortnight
  • Country:
  • India

One new COVID-19 case was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 14 days, taking the Union territory's caseload to 10,036, a health bulletin said on Saturday.

The new infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The previous infection was reported on April 23 and the patient was cured on April 30.

The archipelago now has one active case, while 9,906 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.26 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.4 lakh people, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022