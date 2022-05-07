Fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans after fortnight

One new COVID-19 case was recorded in Andaman and Nicobar Islands after 14 days, taking the Union territory's caseload to 10,036, a health bulletin said on Saturday.

The new infection was detected during contact tracing, it said.

The previous infection was reported on April 23 and the patient was cured on April 30.

The archipelago now has one active case, while 9,906 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date, it said.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.26 lakh samples for COVID-19 and fully vaccinated 3.4 lakh people, it added.

