Maha sees 253 COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 136 recoveries; active tally now 1,277

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 19:12 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 78,79,054 and the toll to 1,47,846, an official said.

So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,277, he said.

Mumbai led with 172 cases, while the lone death was in Satara in Pune division, the official informed.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.

It also revealed the overall number of tests carried out in the state was 8,03,55,072, including 29,658 in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follow: Day's cases 253, Death 1, Tally 78,79,054, Toll 1,47,846, Tests 29,658.

