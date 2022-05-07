Covid: 1,407 new cases, 2 more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 4.72 pc

Delhi recorded 1,407 new Covid cases and two more fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.72 percent, according to data shared by the health department here on Saturday. A total of 29,821 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

Delhi recorded 1,656 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality due to the infection on Friday, highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.

