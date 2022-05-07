Left Menu

J-K police constable injured in accidental firing

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-05-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 19:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was injured in an accidental firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Saturday, an official said.

Constable Muzaffar Ahmad, posted in Khag area of the Central Kashmir district, received an injury on his left foot as his rifle triggered accidentally while on duty, the official said.

He said Ahmad was shifted to a hospital in Khag, where his condition is stated to be stable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

