COVID-19: Karnataka reports 171 fresh infections, zero deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 19:24 IST
Karnataka on Saturday reported 171 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total infections to 39,48,635 while there were zero fatalities, the health department said.

In its daily COVID bulletin, the department said there were 1,945 active cases in the state while 121 people were discharged.

The state on Saturday conducted 15,647 tests including 11,520 RT-PCR tests.

The majority of cases came from Bengaluru Urban district which reported 155 infections on Saturday. The city has 1,841 active cases.

There were 10 coronavirus infections in Mysuru, two in Dakshina Kannada district and one each in Dharwad, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural and Bidar.

The department said 24 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.09 per cent.

As many as 88,069 inoculations were done in the state taking the total vaccination to 10.68 crore.

