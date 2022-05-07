Left Menu

Maha records 253 COVID-19 cases, one death

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the last week of March, and one death, the state health department said.It took the infection tally in the state to 78,79,054 and death toll to 1,47,846.On March 25, 2022, the state had reported 275 new cases.So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 since previous evening.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:30 IST
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the last week of March, and one death, the state health department said.

It took the infection tally in the state to 78,79,054 and death toll to 1,47,846.

On March 25, 2022, the state had reported 275 new cases.

So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 since previous evening. The state has an active caseload of 1,277 now.

Mumbai led with 172 new cases, while the lone death was reported in Satara district.

Maharashtra on Friday had recorded 205 new coronavirus infections including 117 in Mumbai but zero pandemic-related deaths. Health department data showed that the recovery rate was 98.11 per cent and fatality rate stood at 1.86 per cent.

Tally of coronavirus tests carried out in the state reached 8,03,55,072 with 29,658 samples tested since Friday evening.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases: 253, Deaths: One, Active cases 1,277, Tests: 29,658. PTI ND BNM KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

