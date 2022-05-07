Left Menu

New COVID-19 infections continue to rise in TN with 89 more cases

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-05-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 20:58 IST
Chennai and neighbouring Chengalpet accounted for the majority of new COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu as new cases rose to 89, including two returnees from Malaysia and Singapore, respectively, aggregating to 34,54,306, the health department said.

The death toll in the state stood at 38,025 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

Among those tested positive include 44 men and 45 women, it said.

As many as nine districts added the new cases with neighbouring Chengalpet leading with 42, Chennai 30, Kancheepuram five; Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Tiruchirappalli, and Vellore adding two each while Cuddalore and Virudhunagar registered one case each.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,15,782 with 64 more people getting discharged. Tamil Nadu currently has 499 active COVID-19 cases.

The state capital leads among districts with 290 active infections and overall 7,51,920 coronavirus cases.

A total of 16,319 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,62,82,673, the bulletin said.

