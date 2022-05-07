Chhattisgarh sees one COVID-19 case, no death; active tally stands at 38

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported one COVID-19 case, taking the state's tally to 11,52,306, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.03 per cent, while the recovery count increased by five to touch 11,38,234, leaving the state with 38 active cases, he said.

The lone case was recorded in Dhamtari, while 15 districts have no active case as on Saturday, he said.

With 3,629 samples examined during the day, the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the state went up to 1,76,65,697, he added.

