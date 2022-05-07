Left Menu

WHO says it stands with Ukraine, has documented 200 attacks on health facilities

World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Ukrainians from Kyiv on Saturday that the WHO stood by them in their conflict with Russia, and urged Moscow to stop waging war on its neighbour. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Image Credit: ANI

World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told Ukrainians from Kyiv on Saturday that the WHO stood by them in their conflict with Russia, and urged Moscow to stop waging war on its neighbour. "My message to all the people of Ukraine is this," he said, speaking from the government media centre in the capital. "WHO stands by you."

WHO Emergencies Director Mike Ryan told the same news conference that the WHO had already documented 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine, and would pass its findings on to those who could assess whether crimes had been committed.

