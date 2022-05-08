Left Menu

Bengal reports 39 fresh COVID cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 00:05 IST
Bengal reports 39 fresh COVID cases
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Saturday reported 39 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 20,18,528, a bulletin by the state health department said.

There were, however, no deaths in the state due to the contagion and the toll remained at 21,202, it said. As many as 42 recoveries were reported incresing the number of recoveries to 19,96,906 people.

The number of active cases improved by 403, it said.

In the last 24 hours, 8,668 samples have been tested in Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,109,192, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter re-establishes contact with Perseverance rover

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from 6-month mission and more

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
3
Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

Check out these stunning pictures captured by NASA's Chandra telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new asymptomatic cases for May 6; China builds permanent COVID testing stations for life after lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 45 new symptomatic COVID cases, 8 new a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022