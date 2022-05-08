Left Menu

Beijing city reports 38 new local COVID infections over past 24 hours

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 14:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Beijing reported 38 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

The city has had a total of 727 COVID infections since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

