Beijing city reports 38 new local COVID infections over past 24 hours
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-05-2022 14:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 14:01 IST
- Country:
- China
Beijing reported 38 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours ending at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.
The city has had a total of 727 COVID infections since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.
