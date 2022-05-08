Left Menu

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:06 IST
Covid: One new case in Ladakh
Ladakh reported one fresh Covid case on Sunday that took the infection tally to 28,248, officials said.

The number of active cases now stands at two, they said.

Presently, there is no case in the Kargil district that has recorded a total of 5,280 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic against 22,968 in Leh, officials said.

No COVId-related fatality was recorded on Saturday and the death toll remained unchanged at 228 - 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said.

A total of 28,018 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

