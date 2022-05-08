Left Menu

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-05-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 20:47 IST
MP logs 28 new COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 190
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,689 on Sunday after the detection of 28 cases, while the death toll saw no addition and stood at 10,735, a health official said.

The positivity rate was 0.3 per cent, while the recovery count increased by 35 to touch 10,30,764, leaving the state with 190 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,421 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,40,814, he added.

A government release said 11,80,48,224 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 4,326 on Sunday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,689, new cases 28, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,764, active cases 190, number of tests so far 2,91,40,814.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

