Covid: 23 more cases in Punjab

Punjab reported 23 fresh Covid cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 7,59,905, according to a medical bulletin.

No covid-related death was reported in the past 24-hours and the death toll stands at 17,751, it said. Of the new cases, Mohali registered 10 followed by seven in Ludhiana and two each in Fazilka and Patiala, it said.

There were 284 active cases in the state, it said.

Twenty-three patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 7,41,870, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported 11 new Covid cases, taking the total count to 92,147, the bulletin said, adding that the number of active cases was 78.

No covid-related death was reported in the city. The death toll stands at 1,165.

