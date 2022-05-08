10 fresh COVID-19 cases in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 10 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the number of people infected with the viral disease to 4,54,109, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,751 with no related fatality in the last 24 hours, they said. Three of the fresh cases were from Jammu and seven from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Fifteen of the total 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are active 56 cases, while the count of recoveries stands at 4,49,302 in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

