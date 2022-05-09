Left Menu

Shanghai reports 11 new COVID-related deaths for May 8 vs 8 a day earlier

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-05-2022 05:28 IST
  • Country:
  • China

China's financial hub of Shanghai reported 11 new COVID-19-related deaths for May 8, up from eight a day earlier, the local government said in a statement on Monday.

The city reported 3,625 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases on May 8, versus 3,760 a day earlier.

It also confirmed 322 domestically transmitted symptomatic cases, up from 215 a day earlier.

