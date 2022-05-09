Beijing reports 33 new symptomatic COVID cases, 16 new asymptomatic cases for May 8
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 09-05-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 05:31 IST
- Country:
- China
Beijing reported 33 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 8, down from 44 cases a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.
China's capital also recorded 16 local asymptomatic cases, down from 18 a day earlier, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement