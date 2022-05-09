Beijing reports 33 new symptomatic COVID cases, 16 new asymptomatic cases for May 8

Beijing reported 33 new locally transmitted symptomatic COVID-19 cases for May 8, down from 44 cases a day earlier, state broadcaster CCTV said on Monday.

China's capital also recorded 16 local asymptomatic cases, down from 18 a day earlier, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said in a statement.

