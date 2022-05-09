Left Menu

Mainland China reported 4,333 new coronavirus cases on May 8, of which 415 were symptomatic and 3,918 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-05-2022 06:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 06:53 IST
China reports 4,333 new COVID cases on May 8 vs 4,462 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 4,333 new coronavirus cases on May 8, of which 415 were symptomatic and 3,918 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. That compares with 4,462 new cases a day earlier, consisting of 329 symptomatic and 4,133 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were 11 new deaths, bringing the death toll to 5,185. As of May 8, mainland China had confirmed 220,040 coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

