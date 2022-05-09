Active COVID-19 cases dip to 20,403

India logged 3,207 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,05,401, while the active cases dipped to 20,403, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The death toll climbed to 5,24,093 with 29 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 percent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 232 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.95 percent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.82 percent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,60,905, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.22 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 190.34 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year. The 29 new fatalities include 26 from Kerala and one each from Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. A total of 5,24,093 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,847 from Maharashtra, 69,271 from Kerala, and 40,104 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,179 from Delhi, 23,510 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,203 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. ''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

