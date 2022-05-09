Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 cases, deaths in Puducherry

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-05-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 16:55 IST
No fresh COVID-19 cases, deaths in Puducherry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Puducherry did not report any new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday, a top Health department official said.

The overall caseload remained at 1,65,797 and the total recoveries stood at 1,63,828.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the department examined nine samples during the last 24 hours and no fresh case surfaced and the active cases also remained at seven.

The Department of Health has so far examined 22,35,961 samples and found 18,80,772 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatalities and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent respectively, he said.

The department has so far administered 16,93,105 doses which comprised 9,65,142 first doses, 7,06,564 second doses and 21,399 booster doses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022