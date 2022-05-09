No fresh COVID-19 cases, deaths in Puducherry

The Union Territory of Puducherry did not report any new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Monday, a top Health department official said.

The overall caseload remained at 1,65,797 and the total recoveries stood at 1,63,828.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the department examined nine samples during the last 24 hours and no fresh case surfaced and the active cases also remained at seven.

The Department of Health has so far examined 22,35,961 samples and found 18,80,772 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatalities and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent respectively, he said.

The department has so far administered 16,93,105 doses which comprised 9,65,142 first doses, 7,06,564 second doses and 21,399 booster doses.

