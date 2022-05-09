Philippines' Marcos maintains huge lead in presidential election with 61% votes counted
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 09-05-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 19:02 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday retained his wide lead in the tally of votes in the Philippines presidential election with 61% of eligible ballots counted, unofficial data from the poll body showed.
Marcos had 20 million votes, more than double the 9.49 million of rival Leni Robredo, according to a live unofficial count by the poll body.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr
- Philippines
- Leni
Advertisement