Covid: 799 new cases, 3 deaths in a day in Delhi; positivity rate 4.94 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 22:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhi reported 799 fresh coronavirus cases and three deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.94 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

A total of 16,187 tests to detect coronavirus were conducted in Delhi a day before, it stated.

With the new cases, Delhi's overall COVID-19 infection tally rose to 18,95,053, while the death toll stands at 26,182, the data showed.

Delhi logged 1,422 Covid cases and nil death due to the disease on Sunday, while the positivity stood at 5.34 per cent.

The city saw 1,407 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.72 per cent and two deaths on Saturday.

It had on Friday logged 1,656 COVID-19 cases, highest since February 4, while the positivity rate stood at 5.39 per cent.

