China's two largest cities tightened COVID-19 curbs on Monday, fuelling public angst and even questions about the legality of its uncompromising battle with the virus that has battered the world's second largest economy. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* British Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign if police decide he broke COVID-19 rules, putting pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson who has refused to step down after he was fined over a lockdown-busting party. AMERICAS

* With more U.S. travellers expected to take to the skies and the roads this summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease, unbridled demand will strain capacity in the leisure and travel industry and push prices even higher. ASIA-PACIFIC

* It will be "very difficult" for Taiwan to get an invite to a major World Health Organization meeting this month, but efforts are continuing, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Monday. Taiwan is excluded from most global organisations because of objections from China. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The World Health Organization (WHO) and its COVID-19 vaccine partner Gavi have no immediate plans to buy shots made by Aspen Pharmacare, the two bodies said, dealing a blow to Africa's efforts to develop its own vaccine production capacity. * Israel said it was ending mandatory COVID-19 testing for arrivals at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport, but foreigners would still have to test negative overseas before boarding a flight to the country.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * COVID-19 vaccine makers are shifting gears and planning for a smaller, more competitive booster shot market after delivering as many doses as fast as they could over the last 18 months.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Aptiv stopped shipping over the weekend some parts from a Shanghai plant that supplies Tesla Inc TSLA.O and General Motors Co GM.N after COVID-19 infections were found among its workers, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* BioNTech's first-quarter sales and earnings more than tripled thanks to demand for the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Pfizer, but the German biotech firm is still forecasting a full-year decline in vaccine sales. * Oil prices sank about 6% on Monday alongside equities, as continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the top oil importer, fed worries about the demand outlook.

* Stock indexes around the world fell sharply on Monday and the dollar reversed course after hitting a two-decade high while oil prices sank as concerns about slowing growth and a tightened lockdown in Shanghai pushed investors toward safer bets. (Compiled by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)