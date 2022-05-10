Left Menu

Tennis-Evert completes chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer

We hope we don't see you again," Evert told the workers with a laugh as she prepared to exit the health care facility. Evert's younger sister, former pro tennis player Jeanne Evert Dubin, died after a battle with ovarian cancer in 2020 at the age of 62.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-05-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 05:34 IST
Tennis-Evert completes chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer
  • Country:
  • United States

Tennis great Chris Evert has completed her sixth and final chemotherapy session to treat stage 1 ovarian cancer, the former world number one said on Monday. The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed she had been diagnosed with the disease in January.

"I'm a little out of it (meds) but nonetheless, thankful and relieved I finished my six chemo treatments," she wrote on Twitter alongside a video of her with the health care workers who treated her and ringing a wind chime to mark the occasion. "Love you, thank you so much ... We hope we don't see you again," Evert told the workers with a laugh as she prepared to exit the health care facility.

Evert's younger sister, former pro tennis player Jeanne Evert Dubin, died after a battle with ovarian cancer in 2020 at the age of 62. Dubin's cancer had spread before it was detected. Evert, 67, has said her doctor told her that after the treatments were complete, there was a better than a 90% chance the cancer would never return because it was caught so early.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022