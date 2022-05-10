Philippines' Marcos maintains huge lead in presidential election with 61% votes counted

Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday retained his wide lead in the tally of votes in the Philippines presidential election with 61% of eligible ballots counted, unofficial data from the poll body showed. Marcos had 20 million votes, more than double the 9.49 million of rival Leni Robredo, according to a live unofficial count by the poll body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)