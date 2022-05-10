Left Menu

Philippines' Marcos maintains huge lead in presidential election with 61% votes counted

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 08:56 IST
Philippines' Marcos maintains huge lead in presidential election with 61% votes counted

Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Monday retained his wide lead in the tally of votes in the Philippines presidential election with 61% of eligible ballots counted, unofficial data from the poll body showed. Marcos had 20 million votes, more than double the 9.49 million of rival Leni Robredo, according to a live unofficial count by the poll body.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022