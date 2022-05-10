Left Menu

Delhi reports 799 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

The national capital reported 799 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 09:27 IST
Delhi reports 799 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The national capital reported 799 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin by the Delhi government on Monday. As many as 1,366 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic in the city to 18,63,502.

There are 5,369 active COVID cases in the city at present. With 14,107 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the positivity rate on Sunday has been 4.94 per cent. The city reported three deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours and the COVID death toll in Delhi stands at 26,182.

Under the vaccination drive in the city, 51,761 beneficiaries received the COVID shots in the said period taking the cumulative vaccine doses jabbed so far to 3,37,36,679. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

