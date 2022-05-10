Left Menu

N.Korea missile launched from sub last week appears same model as last year's -Japan minister

The ballistic missile North Korea launched last week appears to be the same model as the submarine-launched missile Pyongyang tested last October, Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 12:13 IST
Nobuo Kishi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from a submarine on Saturday, days before the inauguration of new South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to South Korea and Japan.

"The missile launched this time appears to be the same model as the new submarine-launched missile fired on Oct. 19, 2021," Kishi told a regular news conference. "The string of missile launches while the invasion of Ukraine is underway is unacceptable," Kishi said.

North Korea last October test-fired a new, smaller ballistic missile from a submarine, a move that analysts said could be aimed at more quickly fielding an operational missile submarine.

