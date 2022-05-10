Left Menu

Puducherry adds 2 fresh COVID-19 cases

Puducherry logged two new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the overall tally to 1,65,799.With no fresh fatality reported during last twenty -four hours the overall death toll remained 1,962.As many as 456 samples were tested during last twenty-four hours and two new infections were detected.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:28 IST
As many as 456 samples were tested during last twenty-four hours and two new infections were detected. Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that four patients recovered today and the active cases were five. The overall recoveries were 1,63,832.

The Department of Health has examined so far 22,35,970 samples and it was found that 18,80,780 out of them were negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.44 percent and the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent respectively.

The Health Department has administered so far 16,93,778 doses which comprised 9,65,197 first doses, 7,07,012 second doses and 21,569 booster doses.

