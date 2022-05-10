Beijing city reports 59 new local COVID cases over past 24 hours - health official

Beijing city reported 59 new local COVID cases during the past 24 hours, a disease control official there said on Tuesday.

The city had reported a total of 836 local COVID cases as of 3pm local time Tuesday since April 22, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at the Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.

