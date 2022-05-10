Left Menu

Pfizer to spend $11.6B on migraine treatment maker Biohaven

Pfizer is spending more than 11.6 billion to buy the remaining portion of migraine treatment maker Biohaven Pharmaceuticals it does not already own.The New York drugmaker said Tuesday it will pay 148.50 in cash for each share of Biohaven, which makes Nurtec ODT for treating and preventing migraines and has another nasal spray under development.The price represents a 33 premium over Biohavens 90-day weighted average trading price of 111.70 for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., which is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

Pfizer is spending more than $11.6 billion to buy the remaining portion of migraine treatment maker Biohaven Pharmaceuticals it does not already own.

The New York drugmaker said Tuesday it will pay $148.50 in cash for each share of Biohaven, which makes Nurtec ODT for treating and preventing migraines and has another nasal spray under development.

The price represents a 33% premium over Biohaven's 90-day weighted average trading price of $111.70 for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd., which is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Shares of Biohaven, which had tumbled below $100 in recent weeks, soared 72% before the opening bell to about $72. Pfizer's stock slipped. Pfizer Inc. has been flush with cash in recent quarters, thanks in part to sales of its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty and now its pill treatment for the virus, Paxlovid.

