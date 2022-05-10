Covid: 5 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded five new Covid cases on Tuesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,118, officials said.

Of the new cases, three were reported from Jammu district while one each was recorded in Srinagar and Kupwara districts, they said. There are 58 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,309, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,751. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

