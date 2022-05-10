Left Menu

Nagaland reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 10-05-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 19:04 IST
Nagaland reports 2 new COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland on Tuesday reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,492, a health department official said.

The two new cases were detected in Dimapur district, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 760 as no new fatality was reported.

The state now has three active COVID-19 cases, while 33,244 people have recovered from the disease and 1,485 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,72,691 samples for the infection.

Over 17,69,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

Dr. Tôn Thất Tùng: Google honors Vietnamese surgeon on his 110th birthday

 Vietnam
3
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
4
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022