Nagaland reports 2 new COVID-19 cases

Nagaland on Tuesday reported two new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,492, a health department official said.

The two new cases were detected in Dimapur district, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 760 as no new fatality was reported.

The state now has three active COVID-19 cases, while 33,244 people have recovered from the disease and 1,485 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,72,691 samples for the infection.

Over 17,69,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)