Twelve new COVID-19 cases in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-05-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 20:19 IST
Twelve new COVID-19 cases in Odisha
Odisha on Tuesday recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases, four more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,88,222, a health department bulletin said. The death toll remained at 9,126 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported for the last one week, it said. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far. Fifty-two more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,78,929, the bulletin said. Odisha now has 114 active cases. The daily positivity rate was at 0.08 per cent and four children were among the newly infected people, it said. Altogether, 14,225 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added.

